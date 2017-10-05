WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grand final tickets

Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:43 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2707
Location: advertising my villa
90 tickets left at Cas. Confirmed this morning.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:02 am
little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 112
NickyKiss wrote:
In fairness to Cas they'll probably have about 60% of their entire population in the ground on Saturday. Leeds on the other hand will have less then 5% of theirs in attendance.

The only people left in Cas will be the burglars!

The only people left in Cas will be those with the electronic tags on their ankle's, the burglars will be in Wakey and Ponty looking for richer pickings.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:34 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2707
Location: advertising my villa
little wayne69 wrote:
The only people left in Cas will be those with the electronic tags on their ankle's, the burglars will be in Wakey and Ponty looking for richer pickings.

Ponty maybe. Not Wakey. Only nice places in Wakey is Sandal and around QEGS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:10 am
King Street Cat User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2854
Location: WF4
Anyone know if the MUFC railway station will be open for the grand final? Northern Rail website has been saying "We will have further updates if the station will be open for this event shortly'... It's now Thursday!
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:24 am
Mike Oxlong User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3104
King Street Cat wrote:
Anyone know if the MUFC railway station will be open for the grand final? Northern Rail website has been saying "We will have further updates if the station will be open for this event shortly'... It's now Thursday!


Get the train to Victoria or Piccadilly in the city and then jump on the tram, which drops you off just down the road at the cricket ground.
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:44 am
Chris.Taylor Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Sep 08, 2006 6:38 pm
Posts: 1107
cas all the way wrote:
Ponty maybe. Not Wakey. Only nice places in Wakey is Sandal and around QEGS


Only nice bit of Cas is the road out :wink:
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:22 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5947
Location: Still at the top
Taxi from the South end of Deansgate is a good option, they line up at the side of Knott Bar. 5 min wait usually and less than a tenner to drop off in sight of OT.
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:25 pm
bramleyrhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 12006
Location: Leeds 13
King Street Cat wrote:
Anyone know if the MUFC railway station will be open for the grand final? Northern Rail website has been saying "We will have further updates if the station will be open for this event shortly'... It's now Thursday!


According to this https://www.therhinos.co.uk/2017/10/04/ ... el-advice/

In preparation for the final, there will be extra services across the train and tram network with Metrolink providing additional capacity for the event at Old Trafford and Northern rail operating special match day services direct to the ground.

Direct rail services will operate to and from Manchester Victoria and Manchester Piccadilly from West Yorkshire.
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls


Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.


Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
