90 tickets left at Cas. Confirmed this morning.
NickyKiss wrote:
In fairness to Cas they'll probably have about 60% of their entire population in the ground on Saturday. Leeds on the other hand will have less then 5% of theirs in attendance.
The only people left in Cas will be the burglars!
The only people left in Cas will be those with the electronic tags on their ankle's, the burglars will be in Wakey and Ponty looking for richer pickings.
little wayne69 wrote:
The only people left in Cas will be those with the electronic tags on their ankle's, the burglars will be in Wakey and Ponty looking for richer pickings.
Ponty maybe. Not Wakey. Only nice places in Wakey is Sandal and around QEGS
Anyone know if the MUFC railway station will be open for the grand final? Northern Rail website has been saying "We will have further updates if the station will be open for this event shortly'... It's now Thursday!
King Street Cat wrote:
Anyone know if the MUFC railway station will be open for the grand final? Northern Rail website has been saying "We will have further updates if the station will be open for this event shortly'... It's now Thursday!
Get the train to Victoria or Piccadilly in the city and then jump on the tram, which drops you off just down the road at the cricket ground.
cas all the way wrote:
Ponty maybe. Not Wakey. Only nice places in Wakey is Sandal and around QEGS
Only nice bit of Cas is the road out
Taxi from the South end of Deansgate is a good option, they line up at the side of Knott Bar. 5 min wait usually and less than a tenner to drop off in sight of OT.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:25 pm
King Street Cat wrote:
Anyone know if the MUFC railway station will be open for the grand final? Northern Rail website has been saying "We will have further updates if the station will be open for this event shortly'... It's now Thursday!
According to this https://www.therhinos.co.uk/2017/10/04/ ... el-advice/
In preparation for the final, there will be extra services across the train and tram network with Metrolink providing additional capacity for the event at Old Trafford and Northern rail operating special match day services direct to the ground.
Direct rail services will operate to and from Manchester Victoria and Manchester Piccadilly from West Yorkshire.
