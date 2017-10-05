Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am Posts: 2853 Location: WF4
Anyone know if the MUFC railway station will be open for the grand final? Northern Rail website has been saying "We will have further updates if the station will be open for this event shortly'... It's now Thursday!
Anyone know if the MUFC railway station will be open for the grand final? Northern Rail website has been saying "We will have further updates if the station will be open for this event shortly'... It's now Thursday!
Get the train to Victoria or Piccadilly in the city and then jump on the tram, which drops you off just down the road at the cricket ground.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.