NickyKiss wrote: In fairness to Cas they'll probably have about 60% of their entire population in the ground on Saturday. Leeds on the other hand will have less then 5% of theirs in attendance.



The only people left in Cas will be the burglars !

The only people left in Cas will be those with the electronic tags on their ankle's, the burglars will be in Wakey and Ponty looking for richer pickings.