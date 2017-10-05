WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grand final tickets

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Grand final tickets

Post a reply
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:43 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2703
Location: advertising my villa
90 tickets left at Cas. Confirmed this morning.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:02 am
little wayne69 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 02, 2011 3:45 pm
Posts: 112
NickyKiss wrote:
In fairness to Cas they'll probably have about 60% of their entire population in the ground on Saturday. Leeds on the other hand will have less then 5% of theirs in attendance.

The only people left in Cas will be the burglars!

The only people left in Cas will be those with the electronic tags on their ankle's, the burglars will be in Wakey and Ponty doing what they do best.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, cas all the way, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, feebleweasel, Gallanteer, HuddsRL5, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Kevs Head, leg_end, mrpurfect, Nev0807, Roy Haggerty, SaleSlim, Superted, tristram, Wildthing and 179 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,6711,78876,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM