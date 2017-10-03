cas all the way

Tigerade wrote: We were sent 22,000 originally on Friday and asked for a further 3,000 when they were sold.



Not sure your figures are correct pal. Stretford end doesn't hold 25,000.



More like 15k sold through the club. (Pretty much sold out now. Only a few left) asked for an extra 3000.



Not sure your figures are correct pal. Stretford end doesn't hold 25,000.

More like 15k sold through the club. (Pretty much sold out now. Only a few left) asked for an extra 3000.

Plus many have bought through the RFL site direct like me. It showed as sold out a couple of days ago like the Leeds side has. Then all of a sudden spaces came available so not sure what's going on. Come Saturday it will be sold out.



Nearly all tickets left are in the Cas end.



Tigerade wrote: We were sent 22,000 originally on Friday and asked for a further 3,000 when they were sold.



I can assure you those figures are grossly exaggerated.

I can assure you those figures are grossly exaggerated.

Castleford's initial allocation was less than 10,000



cas all the way wrote: Not sure your figures are correct pal. Stretford end doesn't hold 25,000.



More like 15k sold through the club. (Pretty much sold out now. Only a few left) asked for an extra 3000.



Plus many have bought through the RFL site direct like me. It showed as sold out a couple of days ago like the Leeds side has. Then all of a sudden spaces came available so not sure what's going on. Come Saturday it will be sold out.



As posted earlier, seats are allocated to clubs, travel agencies, sponsors etc these are not available to purchase online. However, once unsold tickets are returned these areas are put on general sale. Hence the many sections now available in the Cas end.

RFL saying 1k left

Leeds end sold out on the RFL website, as you'd expect for a big club. Loads left dahn t'other end though...



Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions



Swearing harms children NickyKiss

In fairness to Cas they'll probably have about 60% of their entire population in the ground on Saturday. Leeds on the other hand will have less then 5% of theirs in attendance.



In fairness to Cas they'll probably have about 60% of their entire population in the ground on Saturday. Leeds on the other hand will have less then 5% of theirs in attendance.

The only people left in Cas will be the burglars!

