Re: Grand final tickets
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:15 pm
saintkevin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Each club allocation is circa 10,000 although this can be increased or decreased as required.
These areas are then marked as sold, so are greyed out or marked in red. If tickets are returned those areas are again open for sale. Hence why the Cas end which once was marked out as sold has now quite a few sections for sale.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:15 am
Tigerade User avatar
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
Where does that figure come from? Club allocations are usually around 12,000-15,000.


We were sent 22,000 originally on Friday and asked for a further 3,000 when they were sold.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:41 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Tigerade wrote:
We were sent 22,000 originally on Friday and asked for a further 3,000 when they were sold.


Not sure your figures are correct pal. Stretford end doesn't hold 25,000.

More like 15k sold through the club. (Pretty much sold out now. Only a few left) asked for an extra 3000.

Plus many have bought through the RFL site direct like me. It showed as sold out a couple of days ago like the Leeds side has. Then all of a sudden spaces came available so not sure what's going on. Come Saturday it will be sold out.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:57 pm
Nearly all tickets left are in the Cas end.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:21 pm
saintkevin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Tigerade wrote:
We were sent 22,000 originally on Friday and asked for a further 3,000 when they were sold.


I can assure you those figures are grossly exaggerated.
Castleford's initial allocation was less than 10,000
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:27 pm
saintkevin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
cas all the way wrote:
Not sure your figures are correct pal. Stretford end doesn't hold 25,000.

More like 15k sold through the club. (Pretty much sold out now. Only a few left) asked for an extra 3000.

Plus many have bought through the RFL site direct like me. It showed as sold out a couple of days ago like the Leeds side has. Then all of a sudden spaces came available so not sure what's going on. Come Saturday it will be sold out.


As posted earlier, seats are allocated to clubs, travel agencies, sponsors etc these are not available to purchase online. However, once unsold tickets are returned these areas are put on general sale. Hence the many sections now available in the Cas end.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:31 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
RFL saying 1k left
