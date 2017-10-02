wigsey wrote:
Not looking for cheap. Just looking for decent seats not on the back row in the top stand (which is all that's left).
Do what I did. I wanted 2 tickets for upper tier as far forward as possible. Added 2 to cart for row 10. Not happy. Added 2 more, row 9... So added 2 more, row 7.... Ended up with 28 tickets in my cart but got row 1 in the end
Deleted the other 26. Happy days.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: aylesburyos, barham red, Biff Tannen, bramleyrhino, Bullseye, cas all the way, Channel Islander, childofthenorthern, DGM, g_balls, Grimmy, kobashi, Roy Haggerty, sanjunien, The Phantom Horseman, tigertot, Top Saint, wakeyrule, Wigg'n, wrencat1873 and 245 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,237
|3,070
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|