Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:36 am
Hi, I'm after a couple of grand final tickets.

If anyone has any spares they are selling please give me a shout
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:06 am
They are still on general sale?
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:14 am
Fixed it for you.
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:16 pm
???
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:42 pm
He's added the 'cheap' bit ;)
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:47 pm
Not looking for cheap. Just looking for decent seats not on the back row in the top stand (which is all that's left).
Re: Grand final tickets
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:37 pm
Do what I did. I wanted 2 tickets for upper tier as far forward as possible. Added 2 to cart for row 10. Not happy. Added 2 more, row 9... So added 2 more, row 7.... Ended up with 28 tickets in my cart but got row 1 in the end
Deleted the other 26. Happy days.

