WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 'Better team next season'

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions 'Better team next season'

Post a reply
'Better team next season'
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:32 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9913
Location: Deep in Leytherland
In his post match interview, our owner stated that we will have "a better team next season, than this season." Whilst that is a mouth-watering prospect, just how will we achieve that, now we haven't got the immediate carrot of SL to dangle before potential signings?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ColD, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, gunners guns13, Harold Rigby Jnr, jon_t, LeythIg, Markypants, propforward 2338, scrum, westleighjim and 318 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,8732,39476,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM