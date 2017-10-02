In his post match interview, our owner stated that we will have "a better team next season, than this season." Whilst that is a mouth-watering prospect, just how will we achieve that, now we haven't got the immediate carrot of SL to dangle before potential signings?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ColD, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, gunners guns13, Harold Rigby Jnr, jon_t, LeythIg, Markypants, propforward 2338, scrum, westleighjim and 318 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,873
|2,394
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|