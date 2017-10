I appreciate the sarky nature of the above but people seriously do bang on about Catalan being full of aussies but certainly in previous seasons they've had a good selection of local French players.



There have been numerous posts on here admiring some of the none Aussies for example.:

"David Ferriol would add some mongrel to our pack"



"Thomas Bosch would be a decent signing for us"

And more recently "Tony Gigot could solve our full back problem "

There are probably more Catalan players scattered about other clubs now than lads from Warrington.



The landscape will change massively soon with Toronto and toulouse. ..look at wakey finally realising they need to sort out their stadium.



And the doctor has finally realised that clubs with no crowds and no interest should be dropped like a stone.



Catalan are the best thing to happen to the game since Wigan got relegated. ...