Snowy wrote: I'd get rid of the lot of them.



Some 250k pa wasted on too many cooks.



Get us a quality aussie and save 150k in the process. Our Rugby under Jukes is bland and stereotypical. Cooke could do well but there are toops many egos.

I would as well, with exception of keeping Purtill to look after the academy / reserves. He seems to be a respected coach and that's what the players below the first team need. Someone with a shred of man management skills is needed for the first team.Sadly, I can't see us moving away from the design by committee model we have now.