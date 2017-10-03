WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Reynolds

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Ben Reynolds

Post a reply
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:19 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1894
Location: Landan
Snowy wrote:
I'd get rid of the lot of them.

Some 250k pa wasted on too many cooks.

Get us a quality aussie and save 150k in the process. Our Rugby under Jukes is bland and stereotypical. Cooke could do well but there are toops many egos.


I would as well, with exception of keeping Purtill to look after the academy / reserves. He seems to be a respected coach and that's what the players below the first team need. Someone with a shred of man management skills is needed for the first team.

Sadly, I can't see us moving away from the design by committee model we have now.
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:43 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1782
Location: In't Tap Room
Snowy wrote:
I'd get rid of the lot of them.


I am inclined to agree. New impetus is required.

Brand new start. Brand new outlook.
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:50 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11679
Location: blackpool tower circus
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I am inclined to agree. New impetus is required.

Brand new start. Brand new outlook.

Harold Rigby Jnr knows. :thumb:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Genehunt, Leythersteve, lincsrlfan, scrum, wakeytrin, Willy and 457 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,9223,20176,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM