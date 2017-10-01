WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Reynolds

Ben Reynolds
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:31 pm
underthesticks Cheeky half-back
Ben is also with us next season.
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:34 pm
atomic User avatar
Excellent..Twenty three to go. :thumb:
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:36 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
underthesticks wrote:
Ben is also with us next season.


:CLAP:
Better than playing RU in Scotland

Keep them coming
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:07 am
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
underthesticks wrote:
Ben is also with us next season.


Excellent if true, stepped up as the season has gone on and seems to turning into a very good player - deffo one to keep for me
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:27 am
Centurino User avatar
Prediction. Ridyard 6, (Drinkwater/Walsh 7?), Reynolds 13 for 2018. This year we've struggled for direction and points relying mainly on Drinkwater. In the Championship, this combo could be pretty potent!
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:22 pm
ItchyandScratchy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Ben has stated that he wants to stay at Leigh according to the interview he gave in the League Express. I hope that he gets a contract with us for next season. His age, and his SL experience with us this year will be invaluable as we progress from here.
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:45 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER Eddie Hemmings's Wig
ColD wrote:
Excellent if true, stepped up as the season has gone on and seems to turning into a very good player - deffo one to keep for me

Really??!!`
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:49 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
Really??!!`


Aye, take it you feel different :D :D
Re: Ben Reynolds
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:49 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
Really??!!`


He's definitely a better player now than he was at the start of the year.

