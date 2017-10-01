WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Investment

Investment
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:26 pm
Lots of rumours about potential investment in the club. Toronto and Toulouse have set down markers so looks like we’ll need it! Anyone heard anything?
Oh hali hali hali hali halifax
Re: Investment
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:00 pm
Just a quick link to another post:

To put into perspective what North America thinks of sport - the Blue Jays signed Bautista on a 5 year deal for 65 million dollars, circa 11 million dollars a year. £7 million pounds. our cap is £1.825 million FOR A TEAM. They laugh at our cap but believe our sport is brilliant. Another Canadian team, then New York, then Chicago etc etc. In 5 years the North American league will be asking Wigan, Leeds, Saints to join their league. At this time, the fact that Swinton, Halifax and Bradford founded the league will mean very little.

