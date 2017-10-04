WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New deal for O'Loughlin

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk New deal for O'Loughlin

Post a reply
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:56 am
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2520
Location: Atherton
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
The comment about Sculthorpe was aimed at him not hanging his boots up on a high instead he showed himself up big style by carrying on when he couldn't, Lockers could have retired on a high after last years GF and gone right into the coaching set up, this season we would got over him not playing and next season would have been cakes and pies all the way, just hope Lockers and the club haven't made a huge mistake that makes them look more of a laughing stock than they already are


so the season he finished he won the CC finished top of the league and came runner up in the GF.....what a downer eh
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:43 am
EVO105 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2016 1:17 pm
Posts: 80
you had him last season and was poor, its SW who needs to move on before you will finish with the prize
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:01 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 123
Phuzzy wrote:
You never learn! :lol:
You're not wrong there Matey :lol:
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, Bigredwarrior, exiled Warrior, fleabag, freddyfox73, Itchy Arsenal, jonh, leg_end, MattyB, Norris Cole, RichieS, Salty, ShortArse, steadygetyerboots-on, Suzy Banyon, The Whiffy Kipper, wiganermike, Wigg'n and 362 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,643,5173,02476,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM