The Whiffy Kipper wrote:

The comment about Sculthorpe was aimed at him not hanging his boots up on a high instead he showed himself up big style by carrying on when he couldn't, Lockers could have retired on a high after last years GF and gone right into the coaching set up, this season we would got over him not playing and next season would have been cakes and pies all the way, just hope Lockers and the club haven't made a huge mistake that makes them look more of a laughing stock than they already are