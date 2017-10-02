PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back



How on earth does Paul Sculthorpe spring to mind? He played about 20 games in his final 2 years at Saints before retiring at the age of 30. O'Loughlin turns 35 next month and is still our most influential player and the captain of England.



How on earth does Paul Sculthorpe spring to mind? He played about 20 games in his final 2 years at Saints before retiring at the age of 30. O'Loughlin turns 35 next month and is still our most influential player and the captain of England.

It ain't your kipper that's whiffy pal it's your ars3 from all the sh*t you chat out of it.

hahahahaha clueless

When you get a coach who has been at the club a long time and served various roles he is bound to become close to the players. The upside is performances like the Grand Final last year, which I doubt any other coach could have pulled off. Loyalty can be a powerful persuader. The downside is that he is too close to some players and finds it hard to drop them.



I have argued, like yourself, that many of the senior players need to be replaced. However, there is always the possibility that Wane will get the likes of McIlorum and Tomkins (x2) playing like we know they are capable of. I for one, would like to be proven wrong on this one.

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) The Whiffy Kipper

I forgot you can't say anything wrong about the Sainted O'Lockers on here, his fan club doesn't like it, i half expected King Warrior to raise his head for a moment, This will be a season too far for O'Lockers worn out body mark my words



I doubt anyone does mark your words at all, on this on any other subject, considering the rubbish you come out with.

I think your comments about Sculthorpe got people sitting up more than Lockers

The comment about Sculthorpe was aimed at him not hanging his boots up on a high instead he showed himself up big style by carrying on when he couldn't, Lockers could have retired on a high after last years GF and gone right into the coaching set up, this season we would got over him not playing and next season would have been cakes and pies all the way, just hope Lockers and the club haven't made a huge mistake that makes them look more of a laughing stock than they already are

WoW, how funny and original, if we where living back in 1998,



You never learn!

