|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 635
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness
How on earth does Paul Sculthorpe spring to mind? He played about 20 games in his final 2 years at Saints before retiring at the age of 30. O'Loughlin turns 35 next month and is still our most influential player and the captain of England.
It ain't your kipper that's whiffy pal it's your ars3 from all the sh*t you chat out of it.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2517
Location: Atherton
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness
hahahahaha clueless
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:03 am
|
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1882
|
DaveO wrote:
Lockers is the last layer the club needs to be ruthless with. I get the concern we are over reliant on him but the fact remains we are far better when he plays. Plenty of other dead wood to cull before Lockers that I suspect are retained more because they are Wane's mates than due to what they offer as players.
When you get a coach who has been at the club a long time and served various roles he is bound to become close to the players. The upside is performances like the Grand Final last year, which I doubt any other coach could have pulled off. Loyalty can be a powerful persuader. The downside is that he is too close to some players and finds it hard to drop them.
I have argued, like yourself, that many of the senior players need to be replaced. However, there is always the possibility that Wane will get the likes of McIlorum and Tomkins (x2) playing like we know they are capable of. I for one, would like to be proven wrong on this one.
|
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 12:18 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 120
|
I forgot you can't say anything wrong about the Sainted O'Lockers on here, his fan club doesn't like it, i half expected King Warrior to raise his head for a moment, This will be a season too far for O'Lockers worn out body mark my words
|
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:05 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2537
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
I forgot you can't say anything wrong about the Sainted O'Lockers on here, his fan club doesn't like it, i half expected King Warrior to raise his head for a moment, This will be a season too far for O'Lockers worn out body mark my words
I doubt anyone does mark your words at all, on this on any other subject, considering the rubbish you come out with.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:07 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13949
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
|
moto748 wrote:
I doubt anyone does mark your words at all, on this on any other subject, considering the rubbish you come out with.
|
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"
"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2517
Location: Atherton
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
I forgot you can't say anything wrong about the Sainted O'Lockers on here, his fan club doesn't like it, i half expected King Warrior to raise his head for a moment, This will be a season too far for O'Lockers worn out body mark my words
I think your comments about Sculthorpe got people sitting up more than Lockers
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:09 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 120
|
Pieman wrote:
I think your comments about Sculthorpe got people sitting up more than Lockers
The comment about Sculthorpe was aimed at him not hanging his boots up on a high instead he showed himself up big style by carrying on when he couldn't, Lockers could have retired on a high after last years GF and gone right into the coaching set up, this season we would got over him not playing and next season would have been cakes and pies all the way, just hope Lockers and the club haven't made a huge mistake that makes them look more of a laughing stock than they already are
|
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:11 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 120
|
|
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:40 am
|
Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2938
Location: Just about to go do some work!
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
The comment about Sculthorpe was aimed at him not hanging his boots up on a high instead he showed himself up big style by carrying on when he couldn't, Lockers could have retired on a high after last years GF and gone right into the coaching set up, this season we would got over him not playing and next season would have been cakes and pies all the way, just hope Lockers and the club haven't made a huge mistake that makes them look more of a laughing stock than they already are
You never learn!
|