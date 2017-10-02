DaveO wrote: Lockers is the last layer the club needs to be ruthless with. I get the concern we are over reliant on him but the fact remains we are far better when he plays. Plenty of other dead wood to cull before Lockers that I suspect are retained more because they are Wane's mates than due to what they offer as players.

When you get a coach who has been at the club a long time and served various roles he is bound to become close to the players. The upside is performances like the Grand Final last year, which I doubt any other coach could have pulled off. Loyalty can be a powerful persuader. The downside is that he is too close to some players and finds it hard to drop them.I have argued, like yourself, that many of the senior players need to be replaced. However, there is always the possibility that Wane will get the likes of McIlorum and Tomkins (x2) playing like we know they are capable of. I for one, would like to be proven wrong on this one.