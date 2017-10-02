PurpleCheeseWarrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm

Posts: 633



The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness



How on earth does Paul Sculthorpe spring to mind? He played about 20 games in his final 2 years at Saints before retiring at the age of 30. O'Loughlin turns 35 next month and is still our most influential player and the captain of England.



It ain't your kipper that's whiffy pal it's your ars3 from all the sh*t you chat out of it. How on earth does Paul Sculthorpe spring to mind? He played about 20 games in his final 2 years at Saints before retiring at the age of 30. O'Loughlin turns 35 next month and is still our most influential player and the captain of England.It ain't your kipper that's whiffy pal it's your ars3 from all the sh*t you chat out of it. Pieman

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm

Posts: 2515

Location: Atherton

The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness



hahahahaha clueless hahahahaha clueless Aboveusonlypie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm

Posts: 1881

DaveO wrote: Lockers is the last layer the club needs to be ruthless with. I get the concern we are over reliant on him but the fact remains we are far better when he plays. Plenty of other dead wood to cull before Lockers that I suspect are retained more because they are Wane's mates than due to what they offer as players.

When you get a coach who has been at the club a long time and served various roles he is bound to become close to the players. The upside is performances like the Grand Final last year, which I doubt any other coach could have pulled off. Loyalty can be a powerful persuader. The downside is that he is too close to some players and finds it hard to drop them.



I have argued, like yourself, that many of the senior players need to be replaced. However, there is always the possibility that Wane will get the likes of McIlorum and Tomkins (x2) playing like we know they are capable of. I for one, would like to be proven wrong on this one. When you get a coach who has been at the club a long time and served various roles he is bound to become close to the players. The upside is performances like the Grand Final last year, which I doubt any other coach could have pulled off. Loyalty can be a powerful persuader. The downside is that he is too close to some players and finds it hard to drop them.I have argued, like yourself, that many of the senior players need to be replaced. However, there is always the possibility that Wane will get the likes of McIlorum and Tomkins (x2) playing like we know they are capable of. I for one, would like to be proven wrong on this one. "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Akinwale Arobieke, Angelus, Cruncher, exiled Warrior, Grimmy, ksm1701, Lord Byron, MelbourneWarrior, Mike Oxlong, moto748, Snaggletooth and 212 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 23 posts • Page 3 of 3 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,642,536 2,322 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























