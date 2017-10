The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness

How on earth does Paul Sculthorpe spring to mind? He played about 20 games in his final 2 years at Saints before retiring at the age of 30. O'Loughlin turns 35 next month and is still our most influential player and the captain of England.It ain't your kipper that's whiffy pal it's your ars3 from all the sh*t you chat out of it.