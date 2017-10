The Whiffy Kipper

Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness



The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness



Are u saying you can't see any value in keeping the current club and England captain? He's head and shoulders the best all round rugby player in the league.

The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness

Maybe I've misunderstood you, but are you arguing that Wigan need to get rid of SOL?



Would you like to explain why you think we should get rid of our best player. Maybe I've misunderstood you, but are you arguing that Wigan need to get rid of SOL?Would you like to explain why you think we should get rid of our best player.

"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:



" Presenting the Chairman's Award, Ian Lenagan announced that O'Loughlin had signed a new contract with the Warriors. "



Read more at Who knows - this is the only thing that is now finally on the club website. Even then the fact he's signed is buried in the story about the awards dinner, very strange???????Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... SjyRqVW.99



http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017-10-02-sean-oloughlin-signs-new-contract



At 1.03pm they finally realised it might be worth giving this a bit more publicity.



It's for next season with another year option (doesn't state in player or club's favour).

Good. Now onto the new signings, Mr Lenagan.

The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness

Sculthorpe rapidly declined, Lockers is still playing brilliantly. Totally divorced from reality as usual.

The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness





Another moronic post

DaveO

The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness



Lockers is the last layer the club needs to be ruthless with. I get the concern we are over reliant on him but the fact remains we are far better when he plays. Plenty of other dead wood to cull before Lockers that I suspect are retained more because they are Wane's mates than due to what they offer as players.

Bigredwarrior



DaveO wrote: Lockers is the last layer the club needs to be ruthless with. I get the concern we are over reliant on him but the fact remains we are far better when he plays. Plenty of other dead wood to cull before Lockers that I suspect are retained more because they are Wane's mates than due to what they offer as players.



