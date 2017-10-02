The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness

Lockers is the last layer the club needs to be ruthless with. I get the concern we are over reliant on him but the fact remains we are far better when he plays. Plenty of other dead wood to cull before Lockers that I suspect are retained more because they are Wane's mates than due to what they offer as players.