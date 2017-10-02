|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13918
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
|
jinkin jimmy wrote:
How long for?
Who knows - this is the only thing that is now finally on the club website. Even then the fact he's signed is buried in the story about the awards dinner, very strange???????
"Presenting the Chairman’s Award, Ian Lenagan announced that O’Loughlin had signed a new contract with the Warriors.
"
Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... SjyRqVW.99
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:14 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 116
|
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness
|
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:18 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1121
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness
Are u saying you can't see any value in keeping the current club and England captain? He's head and shoulders the best all round rugby player in the league.
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:19 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1880
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness
Maybe I've misunderstood you, but are you arguing that Wigan need to get rid of SOL?
Would you like to explain why you think we should get rid of our best player.
|
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:20 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13918
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
|
|
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:50 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 11, 2006 1:52 pm
Posts: 3445
Location: On the wrong coast
|
Good. Now onto the new signings, Mr Lenagan.
|
Wigan Warriors - 2017 World Club Champions
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:32 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12502
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness
Sculthorpe rapidly declined, Lockers is still playing brilliantly. Totally divorced from reality as usual.
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:35 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13947
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness
Another moronic post
|
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"
"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016
|
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:42 pm
|
DaveO
100% League Network
Joined:
Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pmPosts:
13972Location:
Chester
|
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness
Lockers is the last layer the club needs to be ruthless with. I get the concern we are over reliant on him but the fact remains we are far better when he plays. Plenty of other dead wood to cull before Lockers that I suspect are retained more because they are Wane's mates than due to what they offer as players.
|
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, apollosghost, Big Steve, Bigredwarrior, Chris_H, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, DaveO, goobervision, green machine, Grimmy, JWarriors, Madderzahatter, Mike Oxlong, sergeant pepper, Warrior Winger, wiganermike, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 295 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,170
|3,069
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|