Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:02 am
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
jinkin jimmy wrote:
How long for?


Who knows - this is the only thing that is now finally on the club website. Even then the fact he's signed is buried in the story about the awards dinner, very strange???????

"Presenting the Chairman’s Award, Ian Lenagan announced that O’Loughlin had signed a new contract with the Warriors."

Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... SjyRqVW.99
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:14 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:18 pm
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness


Are u saying you can't see any value in keeping the current club and England captain? He's head and shoulders the best all round rugby player in the league.
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:19 pm
Aboveusonlypie
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness

Maybe I've misunderstood you, but are you arguing that Wigan need to get rid of SOL?

Would you like to explain why you think we should get rid of our best player.
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:20 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Who knows - this is the only thing that is now finally on the club website. Even then the fact he's signed is buried in the story about the awards dinner, very strange???????

"Presenting the Chairman’s Award, Ian Lenagan announced that O’Loughlin had signed a new contract with the Warriors."

Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... SjyRqVW.99


http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017-10-02-sean-oloughlin-signs-new-contract

At 1.03pm they finally realised it might be worth giving this a bit more publicity.

It's for next season with another year option (doesn't state in player or club's favour).
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:50 pm
Guerrier
Good. Now onto the new signings, Mr Lenagan.
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:32 pm
Grimmy
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness

Sculthorpe rapidly declined, Lockers is still playing brilliantly. Totally divorced from reality as usual.
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:35 pm
[Gareth]
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness



Another moronic post
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:42 pm
DaveO
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Paul Sculthorpe springs to mind, too much sentimentality at this club and not enough ruthlessness


Lockers is the last layer the club needs to be ruthless with. I get the concern we are over reliant on him but the fact remains we are far better when he plays. Plenty of other dead wood to cull before Lockers that I suspect are retained more because they are Wane's mates than due to what they offer as players.
