Will finish his playing career at Wigan
Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:21 pm
I wonder when.......
Great news though, no matter how long he keeps going.
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:39 pm
I would take him as player-coach right now and get rid of Wane asap, Lockers has more rugby brains in his little finger than Caesar has ever had.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:57 pm
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
I would take him as player-coach right now and get rid of Wane asap, Lockers has more rugby brains in his little finger than Caesar has ever had.
Thank jebus you ain’t in charge then starman.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:11 pm
tugglesf78 wrote:
Thank jebus you ain’t in charge then starman.
The only player with rugby sense at the club...get over it buggles..
Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:18 am
Great news, god knows how we will get on without him!
Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:15 am
Grimmy wrote:
Great news, god knows how we will get on without him!
That's the one drawback.
How long can we keep relying on a guy in his mid-30s?
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:04 am
Cruncher wrote:
That's the one drawback.
How long can we keep relying on a guy in his mid-30s?
I think we would be wise to our style when he retires (maybe an opportunity for a new coach to make the side his own). When you look around the league, there aren't really many ball playing loose forwards around anymore. Where Saints and Leeds had Sculthorpe and Sinfield, they now have LMS and Cuthbertson. A big loose forward would help make up for our lightweight second row, and it wouldn't wreck our game plan when a reserve comes in, as the job would be simpler. Of course to do this, we would need far more creativity from 7 and 9 than we currently get.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:26 am
Wigan and England captain signs new deal but you wouldn't know it unless you saw the back end of tweet from the club about the awards dinner. Nothing at all on the club website and therefore not being picked up by major media outlets yet.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:39 am
