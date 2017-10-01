WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New deal for O'Loughlin

New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:08 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Will finish his playing career at Wigan :)
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:21 pm
Bigredwarrior
I wonder when.......

Great news though, no matter how long he keeps going.
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:39 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Bronze RLFANS Member
I would take him as player-coach right now and get rid of Wane asap, Lockers has more rugby brains in his little finger than Caesar has ever had.
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:57 pm
tugglesf78
Bronze RLFANS Member
Ziggy Stardust wrote:
I would take him as player-coach right now and get rid of Wane asap, Lockers has more rugby brains in his little finger than Caesar has ever had.


Thank jebus you ain’t in charge then starman.
What's the rumpus, Tom?

Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".


Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines... :CURTAIN:



Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.
Re: New deal for O'Loughlin
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:11 pm
Ziggy Stardust
Bronze RLFANS Member
tugglesf78 wrote:
Thank jebus you ain’t in charge then starman.


:D

The only player with rugby sense at the club...get over it buggles..

