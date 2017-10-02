Dannyboywt Eddie Hemmings's Wig



I support Wakefield Kirkall however this shouldn't affect how you reply or do you mean supporting another club means I can't express a view on another team? Centurino

jetblack74 wrote: You got that in one with the Tim street comment ffs.

Exactly the same player THUG!



Sounds like you're having a bad day. Would you like to talk?



kirkhall wrote:

Over to you Derek Spoke to Eloi Pelisier in the Bank this morning(nice lad) ! I asked him if he was staying and he said he was hoping for a Contract and he loved playing Leigh! he said he wanted to stay for five years!!Over to you Derek

If that's the case id get him signed up, can't see many other French internationals wanting to play for us . Maria would be a must for next season though the guy is class .

underthesticks wrote: Jamie Acton has signed a new four year deal with the club.



Absolutely excellent news

Brilliant news.

Looking forward to seeing Jamie back in a Leigh shirt next season.



'Hi-Ho Silver Lining'

Headingley 05th October 2014. kirkhall

Dannyboywt wrote: I support Wakefield Kirkall however this shouldn't affect how you reply or do you mean supporting another club means I can't express a view on another team?

Thank you for replying Danny. Of course your welcome to come on here and express a view however, I cant think why you would be interested in Leigh's affairs?

The treatment of Jamie Acton, by the RFL disciplinary is probably the most outrageously severe for a given 'offence' I have witnessed in over sixty years of watching the game. The four Month suspension, you would expect a player to receive who is repeatedly committing serious and outright unsavoury tackles and continually being dismissed or Yellow carded, for instance, Hull's Liam Watts, three Red Cards this season and, committed an offence early in the game against Leeds on Saturday for which, any Leigh player would have been Binned! Jamie has done some stupid things, he himself will admit that however, I have asked anyone to show me an instance where he has physically hurt anyone who has subsequently had to miss games, and where are Jamies Red Cards? When he starts Cannonballing, Crusher, High Shots and leading with his Elbow, come back on here and I will condem too!

Don't forget, when Jaime grabbed hold of Birds shirt he had turned around to go in support of his young teammate who, had just had his nose rearranged from a late high shot, as he kicked the Ball! Jamie didn't commit the 'offence' whilst making a tackle or, driving the Ball in! of course Ref Hewer didn't see the late shot however, Jamie did!

Every week we see the same 'top' teams brawling on TV and no action is ever taken, you saw Harrison pulled for 'high tackle' on Saturday which, just happened to be a very good tackle across the shoulder! We have experienced this endless times, none more than our match at Wakefield for which, I don't think that Ref had another game,certainly not with us?

The Irony came on Saturday when Greg Bird showed us his football talent, he only played after appealing a four match man getting it reduced to three, enabling him to play on Saturday!

Thank you for replying Danny. Of course your welcome to come on here and express a view however, I cant think why you would be interested in Leigh's affairs?

The treatment of Jamie Acton, by the RFL disciplinary is probably the most outrageously severe for a given 'offence' I have witnessed in over sixty years of watching the game. The four Month suspension, you would expect a player to receive who is repeatedly committing serious and outright unsavoury tackles and continually being dismissed or Yellow carded, for instance, Hull's Liam Watts, three Red Cards this season and, committed an offence early in the game against Leeds on Saturday for which, any Leigh player would have been Binned! Jamie has done some stupid things, he himself will admit that however, I have asked anyone to show me an instance where he has physically hurt anyone who has subsequently had to miss games, and where are Jamies Red Cards? When he starts Cannonballing, Crusher, High Shots and leading with his Elbow, come back on here and I will condem too!

Don't forget, when Jaime grabbed hold of Birds shirt he had turned around to go in support of his young teammate who, had just had his nose rearranged from a late high shot, as he kicked the Ball! Jamie didn't commit the 'offence' whilst making a tackle or, driving the Ball in! of course Ref Hewer didn't see the late shot however, Jamie did!

Every week we see the same 'top' teams brawling on TV and no action is ever taken, you saw Harrison pulled for 'high tackle' on Saturday which, just happened to be a very good tackle across the shoulder! We have experienced this endless times, none more than our match at Wakefield for which, I don't think that Ref had another game,certainly not with us?

The Irony came on Saturday when Greg Bird showed us his football talent, he only played after appealing a four match man getting it reduced to three, enabling him to play on Saturday!

Acton you will recall appealed his harsh 8 game ban only, to have increased to 4 months without, having committed any further 'offence' Justice ? you tell me



Kirkhall thanks for you reply and it's very difficult to disagree with your points. Rob Burrow headbutts someone and gets very little. Greg Bird was very dirty when they played us.



I wanted you to win I think expansion will kill the game. It might sound good on paper to have Toronto and Catalan etc in SL but unless your rich you need some away fan income.



Good luck and keep the faith. kirkhall

Dannyboywt wrote: Kirkhall thanks for you reply and it's very difficult to disagree with your points. Rob Burrow headbutts someone and gets very little. Greg Bird was very dirty when they played us.



I wanted you to win I think expansion will kill the game. It might sound good on paper to have Toronto and Catalan etc in SL but unless your rich you need some away fan income.



Good luck and keep the faith.

Will do thanks



Centurino wrote: Sounds like you're having a bad day. Would you like to talk?

I had a brilliant day thanks.

I had a brilliant day thanks.

All I'm saying is compairing Acton to the biggest thug ever to play rugby league says it all really.

