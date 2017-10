This is a great signing and a statement of intent! Ive said all there is to say on the outrageous Ban he was given and, its not helped watching liam Watts at Hull going round smashing faces in and collecting 3 red cards this season! Did anyone see his late tackle on leeds kicker McGuire on Friday? he was penalised and booked only? For the same offence on the same player, we had two players sin binned at Leeds by Child ! and people say we are treated the same