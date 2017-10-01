WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Acton

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Leigh Centurions Jamie Acton

Post a reply
Jamie Acton
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:54 pm
underthesticks Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 8:51 pm
Posts: 631
Jamie Acton has signed a new four year deal with the club.
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:03 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4101
How many games will that equate to...Big contract that.Is someone sending a message out?
Image
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:12 pm
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 682
atomic wrote:
How many games will that equate to...Big contract that.Is someone sending a message out?

DB tweeted no problem staying full time.States that the singing shows we will still be going forward
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:17 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 4101
propforward 2338 wrote:
DB tweeted no problem staying full time


Well he's the first one and dosen't take a quota spot up. Twenty four to go.. :thumb:
Image
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:24 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1739
Thanks Jamie , although you probably owe us one , now go on and be the player we know you can become

Now let's see a few more commit , and then see where we go from there
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:25 pm
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 682
atomic wrote:
Well he's the first one and dosen't take a quota spot up. Twenty four to go.. :thumb:

What 24 Jamie actons disciplinary would be busy :D :lol:
Re: Jamie Acton
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:34 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1032
underthesticks wrote:
Jamie Acton has signed a new four year deal with the club.



:CLAP:

Hope he spends the 4 years playing and not suspended
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bert's Medal, Brummy Leyther, Eastern Wildcat, GUBRATS, Harold Rigby Jnr, ItchyandScratchy, Jboyleigh, Leyther14, Leythersteve, Markypants, matt6169, mish, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, Shazbaz, Vancouver Leyther and 319 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,7852,33476,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM