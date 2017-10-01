underthesticks Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 8:51 pm

Posts: 631



Jamie Acton has signed a new four year deal with the club. atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4101

How many games will that equate to...Big contract that.Is someone sending a message out? propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm

Posts: 682

atomic wrote: How many games will that equate to...Big contract that.Is someone sending a message out?

DB tweeted no problem staying full time.States that the singing shows we will still be going forward DB tweeted no problem staying full time.States that the singing shows we will still be going forward atomic

100% League Network



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 4101

propforward 2338 wrote: DB tweeted no problem staying full time



Well he's the first one and dosen't take a quota spot up. Twenty four to go.. Well he's the first one and dosen't take a quota spot up. Twenty four to go.. GUBRATS

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1739

Thanks Jamie , although you probably owe us one , now go on and be the player we know you can become



Now let's see a few more commit , and then see where we go from there snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm

Posts: 682

atomic wrote: Well he's the first one and dosen't take a quota spot up. Twenty four to go..

What 24 Jamie actons disciplinary would be busy What 24 Jamie actons disciplinary would be busy Peter Kay

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm

Posts: 1032



Website Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm1032 underthesticks wrote: Jamie Acton has signed a new four year deal with the club.









Hope he spends the 4 years playing and not suspended Hope he spends the 4 years playing and not suspended Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020

Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022



Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025



Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh





