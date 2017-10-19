karetaker wrote: My point is and maybe I should of been clearer is I hope he isn’t here 5 minutes then wants to go home,before he made his decision I would hope he and his wife and family had a really long talk about this, I’m actually buzzing about this signing and would be utterly P##### off if it went the way of the Hiku situation.

Ty is originally from Ballina on the far north coast of NSW - a lot closer to Brisbane than to Newcastle.He moved to Newcastle to join the Knights as a 16 year old and lived in an Aboriginal youth hostel. From all reports he was very homesick and nearly quit a few times, but he stuck it out, so he should be fine for you.