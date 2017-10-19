WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 12:40 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3370
Location: newton-le-willows
the flying biscuit wrote:
Oxford Exile wrote:
I'm guessing you haven't been to uluru.


Is that the Scottish lady singer that sang "shout "

She's getting on a bit. ..but not that old surely. ..


OI ! Shut up will you ? I remember her exploding on to the music scene in 1964. Thank your lucky stars/Ready steady go, she's done alright for herself since then. :MUSIC:
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 11:40 am
roopy
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1764
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
karetaker wrote:
My point is and maybe I should of been clearer is I hope he isn’t here 5 minutes then wants to go home,before he made his decision I would hope he and his wife and family had a really long talk about this, I’m actually buzzing about this signing and would be utterly P##### off if it went the way of the Hiku situation.
Ty is originally from Ballina on the far north coast of NSW - a lot closer to Brisbane than to Newcastle.
He moved to Newcastle to join the Knights as a 16 year old and lived in an Aboriginal youth hostel. From all reports he was very homesick and nearly quit a few times, but he stuck it out, so he should be fine for you.
