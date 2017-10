the flying biscuit wrote: Oxford Exile wrote: I'm guessing you haven't been to uluru.



Is that the Scottish lady singer that sang "shout "



She's getting on a bit. ..but not that old surely. .. Is that the Scottish lady singer that sang "shout "She's getting on a bit. ..but not that old surely. ..

OI ! Shut up will you ? I remember her exploding on to the music scene in 1964. Thank your lucky stars/Ready steady go, she's done alright for herself since then.