ratticusfinch wrote:
Well according to a lot of saints fans he's pretty rubbish and a waste of money....laughable lot they are. Let's offer to swap fages and smith for Roberts and we'll see what they really think then. Are there any odds on Barba buggering off before the start of the season? I'll be putting money on it if so.
There are some bitter fans on Redvee,but in fairness some see him as a good signing,they wonder if he as been intimate with a kangaroo or something for him to be coming over here
"He's nothing special" said one on Redvee, and let's face it they know all about "special" halfbacks having got Matty Smith for another 2 (or is it 3) seasons.
From the highlights reel it seems like he is an exciting player. He seems to have a bit of Nat Wood about him, in the confident swagger and willingness to run at the defence, but he looks like he's got more explosive speed than Wood.
Roberts isn't a great controlling halfback, but he does create tries. He's the sort of halfback who will probably do better in SL than the NRL. In attack for the Titans he was best at fullback, which gave him the freedom to inject himself into the line. Compared to a lot of NRL signings he has massive upside.
karetaker wrote:
My point is and maybe I should of been clearer is I hope he isn’t here 5 minutes then wants to go home,before he made his decision I would hope he and his wife and family had a really long talk about this, I’m actually buzzing about this signing and would be utterly P##### off if it went the way of the Hiku situation.
He played with Gidley at Newcastle so I would hope that they have spoken at least to Kurt about Wire, England, weather etc. Kurts attitude was always that you have to fully go for it, become native if you like. Stay in the UK for the winter, embrace our 'culture' etc. Hopefully Tyrone and his family will do the same. Admittedly you have the crap weather to deal with, but on the plus side (as well as the money) you have that degree of anonymity when you go out and the whole of Europe on your doorstep to explore when you get time off.
I do wonder about the concerns over the weather are overblown. It's not as if the UK is in the Arctic Circle. People can go outside in summer without fear of developing skin cancer and there won't be a deadly spider hiding in their rugby boots. Plus locating to the UK gives a great base to visit Europe. I would have thought the visiting antipodeans would relish the culture of Venice or Paris and the chance to see something more than 200 years old.
Wires71 wrote:
I would have thought the visiting antipodeans would relish the culture of Venice or Paris and the chance to see something more than 200 years old.
I'm guessing you haven't been to uluru.
|