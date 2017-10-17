karetaker wrote: My point is and maybe I should of been clearer is I hope he isn’t here 5 minutes then wants to go home,before he made his decision I would hope he and his wife and family had a really long talk about this, I’m actually buzzing about this signing and would be utterly P##### off if it went the way of the Hiku situation.

He played with Gidley at Newcastle so I would hope that they have spoken at least to Kurt about Wire, England, weather etc. Kurts attitude was always that you have to fully go for it, become native if you like. Stay in the UK for the winter, embrace our 'culture' etc. Hopefully Tyrone and his family will do the same. Admittedly you have the crap weather to deal with, but on the plus side (as well as the money) you have that degree of anonymity when you go out and the whole of Europe on your doorstep to explore when you get time off.