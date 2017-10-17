ratticusfinch wrote: Well according to a lot of saints fans he's pretty rubbish and a waste of money....laughable lot they are. Let's offer to swap fages and smith for Roberts and we'll see what they really think then. Are there any odds on Barba buggering off before the start of the season? I'll be putting money on it if so.

There are some bitter fans on Redvee,but in fairness some see him as a good signing,they wonder if he as been intimate with a kangaroo or something for him to be coming over here