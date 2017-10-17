WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:39 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3699
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
ratticusfinch wrote:
Well according to a lot of saints fans he's pretty rubbish and a waste of money....laughable lot they are. Let's offer to swap fages and smith for Roberts and we'll see what they really think then. Are there any odds on Barba buggering off before the start of the season? I'll be putting money on it if so.


There are some bitter fans on Redvee,but in fairness some see him as a good signing,they wonder if he as been intimate with a kangaroo or something for him to be coming over here
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 8:28 pm
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 830
Location: Sunny Southport
"He's nothing special" said one on Redvee, and let's face it they know all about "special" halfbacks having got Matty Smith for another 2 (or is it 3) seasons.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 9:22 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14124
Location: NFL playoffs
From the highlights reel it seems like he is an exciting player. He seems to have a bit of Nat Wood about him, in the confident swagger and willingness to run at the defence, but he looks like he's got more explosive speed than Wood.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
