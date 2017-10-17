|
So that's our goal kicker sorted
Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:16 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Here's just some replies from Gold Coast fans to their official Twitter account announcing Roberts had signed for us:
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Yet another player that should never been allowed to leave.
Replying to @GCTitans @BarryToohey @wolvesrl
Tough loss, Ty is a really good consistent player
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Ridiculous mistake to let him go, gl @ wolves and thanks for the service as a Titan.
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
FFS! @GCTitans such a disappointment! He will be missed!
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
That won't help us persuading Ash to stay.
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
@GCTitans class player.. super leagues gain
Replying to @GCTitans @Rhys_ONeill_ @wolvesrl
Said to see him go. He has been a great player for the titans
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Thats a real head scratcher... ☹
Replying to @GCTitans @BarryToohey @wolvesrl
was a top player at the knights, unlucky to be squeezed out, it would appear history has repeated itself, good luck over there mate
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Gee great job @GCTitans on letting him go.
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Will there be anyone besides Hayne left from last years team?? I’m seriously asking!
No he's off to New York..
Nice signature Wire.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 4:13 pm
Belter of a signing. We'll done everyone involved at Wire!
Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:04 pm
morleys_deckchair wrote:
funny isnt it... a few weeks ago we had people complaining the club was in a mess from top to bottom..... and were using the internet rumour of a new contract for Gidley as evidence.
Now we have just signed a 26 year old HB in his prime from the NRL on a 3 year deal as the Marquee.
what a mess
Agree.I've slated this team all season but I might be tempted get a season ticket now.Can't call the club for not showing ambition that's for sure.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 5:16 pm
Very good to have finally got pen to paper on this one, hopefully the time taken is an indication of the players demand but also it's a decision he has thought about.
We've brought in goodwin akoula and roberts three good players and with bmm in the mix it's a start and a reason to look forward to next year I think maybe one more player (winger) and we will be done and let price assess the squad after the season and make changes.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:12 pm
Well according to a lot of saints fans he's pretty rubbish and a waste of money....laughable lot they are. Let's offer to swap fages and smith for Roberts and we'll see what they really think then. Are there any odds on Barba buggering off before the start of the season? I'll be putting money on it if so.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:14 pm
He looks a good signing fir you guys. Out of interest how is a player identified as a marquee player? There are a few in the SL now but I cannot recall seeing the definition of such a player, not that we could afford to sign one anyway.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:42 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
He looks a good signing fir you guys. Out of interest how is a player identified as a marquee player? There are a few in the SL now but I cannot recall seeing the definition of such a player, not that we could afford to sign one anyway.
With a marquee player the salary only counts £150,000 on the salary cap, with any wages over that amount exempt.
I was watching Roberts highlight videos a few months back when he was rumoured, back then I thought this is the type of player we need. Really glad we've been able to get him.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 6:45 pm
REDWHITEANDBLUE wrote:
He looks a good signing fir you guys. Out of interest how is a player identified as a marquee player? There are a few in the SL now but I cannot recall seeing the definition of such a player, not that we could afford to sign one anyway.
It's simply any player the club wishes to nominate. I believe they have to have a minimum salary of £175k, but other than that they don't have to fit any specific criteria.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 7:10 pm
Brilliant signing for you guys imo. Been a fan of his since his Newcastle days. He'l play half back for you id imagine,thats his best position, but also played very well at fullback a few times this season,which gives an indication of the pace and running threat he offers. Think he'l light up super league.
