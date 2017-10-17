WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED

Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:11 pm
So that's our goal kicker sorted
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 2:16 pm
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Here's just some replies from Gold Coast fans to their official Twitter account announcing Roberts had signed for us:

Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Yet another player that should never been allowed to leave.

Replying to @GCTitans @BarryToohey @wolvesrl
Tough loss, Ty is a really good consistent player

Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Ridiculous mistake to let him go, gl @ wolves and thanks for the service as a Titan.

Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
FFS! @GCTitans such a disappointment! He will be missed!

Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
That won't help us persuading Ash to stay.

Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
@GCTitans class player.. super leagues gain

Replying to @GCTitans @Rhys_ONeill_ @wolvesrl
Said to see him go. He has been a great player for the titans

Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Thats a real head scratcher... ☹

Replying to @GCTitans @BarryToohey @wolvesrl
was a top player at the knights, unlucky to be squeezed out, it would appear history has repeated itself, good luck over there mate

Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Gee great job @GCTitans on letting him go.

Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Will there be anyone besides Hayne left from last years team?? I’m seriously asking!


No he's off to New York..

Nice signature Wire.
