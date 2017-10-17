|
Massive signing that. Intent shown. Things are starting to look more positive now. Long may it continue!!
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:03 pm
marshman777 wrote:
Underwhelmed??? you obviously have not watched him play. He is one of the most complete halves in the NRL, he is creative, tough, great kicking game, a prolific goal kicker and a leader. Ha Ha underwhelmed. A more complete player than Sandow without the baggage
He's not, if he was he'd be playing in the NRL next season, however i'll cheer him on regardless.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:20 pm
Fuzzy-Duck wrote:
He's not, if he was he'd be playing in the NRL next season, however i'll cheer him on regardless.
Your reason doesn't stand up...he will be the highest paid player in Sl and other interested NRL parties couldn't match our bid. They have a bigger salary cap but how can they possibly compete with a limitless marquee?
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:26 pm
Fuzzy-Duck wrote:
He's not, if he was he'd be playing in the NRL next season, however i'll cheer him on regardless.
Gold Coast wanted him to stay, and other NRL clubs were in the mix if you believe KF.
We've offered him a wedge to come over, that's why he's here. Highest paid player in SL next season, or would that be Tomkins still? Think he was rumoured to be on £400k....
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:35 pm
We offered Barba more than we offer Tompkins if KF is to be believed and I heard that before he confirmed it last month.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:41 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Gold Coast wanted him to stay, and other NRL clubs were in the mix if you believe KF.
There's quite a few Titans fans venting on facebook right now. They really seem to rate him.
Tue Oct 17, 2017 1:08 pm
Here's just some replies from Gold Coast fans to their official Twitter account announcing Roberts had signed for us:
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Yet another player that should never been allowed to leave.
Replying to @GCTitans @BarryToohey @wolvesrl
Tough loss, Ty is a really good consistent player
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Ridiculous mistake to let him go, gl @ wolves and thanks for the service as a Titan.
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
FFS! @GCTitans such a disappointment! He will be missed!
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
That won't help us persuading Ash to stay.
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
@GCTitans class player.. super leagues gain
Replying to @GCTitans @Rhys_ONeill_ @wolvesrl
Said to see him go. He has been a great player for the titans
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Thats a real head scratcher... ☹
Replying to @GCTitans @BarryToohey @wolvesrl
was a top player at the knights, unlucky to be squeezed out, it would appear history has repeated itself, good luck over there mate
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Gee great job @GCTitans on letting him go.
Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl
Will there be anyone besides Hayne left from last years team?? I’m seriously asking!
