Here's just some replies from Gold Coast fans to their official Twitter account announcing Roberts had signed for us:



Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl

Yet another player that should never been allowed to leave.



Replying to @GCTitans @BarryToohey @wolvesrl

Tough loss, Ty is a really good consistent player



Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl

Ridiculous mistake to let him go, gl @ wolves and thanks for the service as a Titan.



Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl

FFS! @GCTitans such a disappointment! He will be missed!



Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl

That won't help us persuading Ash to stay.



Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl

@GCTitans class player.. super leagues gain



Replying to @GCTitans @Rhys_ONeill_ @wolvesrl

Said to see him go. He has been a great player for the titans



Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl

Thats a real head scratcher... ☹



Replying to @GCTitans @BarryToohey @wolvesrl

was a top player at the knights, unlucky to be squeezed out, it would appear history has repeated itself, good luck over there mate



Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl

Gee great job @GCTitans on letting him go.



Replying to @GCTitans @wolvesrl

Will there be anyone besides Hayne left from last years team?? I’m seriously asking!