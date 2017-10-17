|
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 1071
Location: Warrington
|
Massive signing that. Intent shown. Things are starting to look more positive now. Long may it continue!!
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2011 9:12 am
Posts: 67
Location: Warrington
|
marshman777 wrote:
Underwhelmed??? you obviously have not watched him play. He is one of the most complete halves in the NRL, he is creative, tough, great kicking game, a prolific goal kicker and a leader. Ha Ha underwhelmed. A more complete player than Sandow without the baggage
He's not, if he was he'd be playing in the NRL next season, however i'll cheer him on regardless.
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:20 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8669
|
Fuzzy-Duck wrote:
He's not, if he was he'd be playing in the NRL next season, however i'll cheer him on regardless.
Your reason doesn't stand up...he will be the highest paid player in Sl and other interested NRL parties couldn't match our bid. They have a bigger salary cap but how can they possibly compete with a limitless marquee?
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:26 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 942
|
Fuzzy-Duck wrote:
He's not, if he was he'd be playing in the NRL next season, however i'll cheer him on regardless.
Gold Coast wanted him to stay, and other NRL clubs were in the mix if you believe KF.
We've offered him a wedge to come over, that's why he's here. Highest paid player in SL next season, or would that be Tomkins still? Think he was rumoured to be on £400k....
|
|
Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:35 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8669
|
We offered Barba more than we offer Tompkins if KF is to be believed and I heard that before he confirmed it last month.
|
once a wire always a wire
|