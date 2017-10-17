WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED

Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 12:03 pm
Longbarn Wire
Massive signing that. Intent shown. Things are starting to look more positive now. Long may it continue!!
Fuzzy-Duck

marshman777 wrote:
Underwhelmed??? you obviously have not watched him play. He is one of the most complete halves in the NRL, he is creative, tough, great kicking game, a prolific goal kicker and a leader. Ha Ha underwhelmed. A more complete player than Sandow without the baggage



He's not, if he was he'd be playing in the NRL next season, however i'll cheer him on regardless.
rubber duckie
Fuzzy-Duck wrote:
He's not, if he was he'd be playing in the NRL next season, however i'll cheer him on regardless.

Your reason doesn't stand up...he will be the highest paid player in Sl and other interested NRL parties couldn't match our bid. They have a bigger salary cap but how can they possibly compete with a limitless marquee?
Alffi_7
Fuzzy-Duck wrote:
He's not, if he was he'd be playing in the NRL next season, however i'll cheer him on regardless.


Gold Coast wanted him to stay, and other NRL clubs were in the mix if you believe KF.

We've offered him a wedge to come over, that's why he's here. Highest paid player in SL next season, or would that be Tomkins still? Think he was rumoured to be on £400k....
rubber duckie
We offered Barba more than we offer Tompkins if KF is to be believed and I heard that before he confirmed it last month.
