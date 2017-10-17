WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:29 am
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3681
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
As much as I’m very happy about this signing let’s not to carried away. If as an earlier poster had said that if Gold Coast had matched or bettered Wire’s offer then he would of stayed. Before anyways says well we don’t know full details etc, well I get that. Fact is it makes me worried we are just another stop gap or whatever. Anyway as I said very happy otherwise.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:31 am
Wirefan User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4582
Location: Warrington
Excellent. Brilliant signing.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:31 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8823
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
funny isnt it... a few weeks ago we had people complaining the club was in a mess from top to bottom..... and were using the internet rumour of a new contract for Gidley as evidence.

Now we have just signed a 26 year old HB in his prime from the NRL on a 3 year deal as the Marquee.

what a mess
Massive pessimist
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:31 am
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9144
Understand , but he has signed now. I suspect if Boyd hadn't picked up an 18 month ban in Aus he wouldn't have come to Warrington either :-)
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS - CONFIRMED
Post Tue Oct 17, 2017 11:36 am
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1762
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
He has all the skills, but the thing that always stopped him from becoming a top line half in the NRL is his low workrate.
He played in the halves for Newcastle for years with partners like Jarrod Mullen and Kurt Gidley do 60% or 70% of the halves work and Tyrone doing nothing wrong and getting a pass mark every game. Newcastle always hoped he'd pick up his workrate as he got older, but he never did, and they cut him loose when it became clear he just didn't have the motor.
The slower pace of the ESL should suit him.
