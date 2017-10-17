He has all the skills, but the thing that always stopped him from becoming a top line half in the NRL is his low workrate.

He played in the halves for Newcastle for years with partners like Jarrod Mullen and Kurt Gidley do 60% or 70% of the halves work and Tyrone doing nothing wrong and getting a pass mark every game. Newcastle always hoped he'd pick up his workrate as he got older, but he never did, and they cut him loose when it became clear he just didn't have the motor.

The slower pace of the ESL should suit him.