Karl:



“We’ve been in discussions with Tyrone and his representative for some time so to finally get this over the line is very pleasing,” he said.



“We had to beat off clubs from the NRL to get Tyrone’s signature, this shows where we are heading and that we are building something special.



“The signing of Tyrone is a massive coup for Warrington and Super League.



“He is a player that has genuine X-factor that will excite the Warrington supporters.”