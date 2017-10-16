If this is correct from the Aussie press then its time to back out this deal before he comes over and goes back to his wife and young child. We have obviously offered a good wedge and he hasn't accepted, its clear his heart is not in this deal. At this stage we cant afford a potential star to start well and return under a cloud. I guess Mr Price is dealing with this while he is still over there?
