WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves TYRONE ROBERTS

Post a reply
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 5:41 pm
latchfordbob User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:35 pm
Posts: 1210
Location: Latchford
I've just found out that Mr Tumble is turning on the Christmas lights. What happens if there's some kind of Freaky Friday type mix up when the switch is thrown and we end up with a clown in our halves next year. :shock:
//www.lostadio.co.uk
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 7:41 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 479
Location: Dubai
Well Mr Tumble seems a hell of a lot more organised than our half backs were last year, so bring it on.

He also has a better bag of tricks.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, Burtons Forearm, Captain Hook, CW8, DAG, eddieH, Gaz3376, Gazwire, HOOF HEARTED, Instalamus, latchfordbob, lefty goldblatt, Melph, morrisseyisawire, Paul2812, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Rugby, Slugger McBatt, Snaggletooth, thelinesman, WalterWizard, WazzaWire, Wire Weaver, wire-wire, wolfie wales, Wrath and 367 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,650,5822,46076,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
World Cup: Group C
TV
  
PNG
v
WALES
Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SAMOA
Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
World Cup: Group D
TV
  
FIJI
v
USA
Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
IRELAND
v
ITALY
Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
World Cup: Group C/D
TV
  
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
World Cup: Group A
TV
  
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
NEW ZEALAND
v
SCOTLAND
Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
World Cup: Group B
TV
  
SAMOA
v
TONGA
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM