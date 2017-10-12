WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 10:45 am
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3680
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
14 pages on this bloke,you would think by this stage he had signed or not going to and we can move on.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 11:56 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8663
There's a patten here no one I picking up on post Briers....several halfbacks and multiple combinations later, and we still blame the lost of Lee for our demise...
Some very short memories on here...there were 3x the barren seasons with Briers playing than there was with silverware and for much of that empty period, he played alongside better halfback partners....!

Why so many of you cannot make a connection with our rise and demise of the pack is bewildering!
If we'd have had Morley Carvel Monaghan/Higham Waterhouse Westwood Anderson x2...etc we'd be steam rollering all competitions with backs like Ratchford Patton and Brown.
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:14 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 825
Location: Sunny Southport
You make a good point RD, but I was commenting about half backs on a half back thread (I know, what am I thinking?). My point was any succession planning for HB was affected by Briers retirement. I didn't think there could be anything controversial about that...
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 1:18 pm
Snaggletooth User avatar
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 803
The club knew that Briers was going to retire mid 2013 not at the end of the season, ok that's when he announced it but the truth was they knew well in advance. That doesn't make the job of finding an appropriate replacement any easier. As Duckie says having a better pack would allow lesser quality halves to perform, just look at Matty Smith and Luke Gale.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:17 pm
Orfie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Feb 22, 2006 10:19 pm
Posts: 27
Looks like it might be back on, latest from the Titans...
http://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/spo ... 8f2860e246
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Mon Oct 16, 2017 3:27 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7949
Location: Warrington
Money talks. Would be a very good signing.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, Bondo, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, Gaz3376, getdownmonkeyman, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, lister, Longbarn Wire, marshman777, Orfie, Paul2812, richmond, rubber duckie, Rugby, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Wire Weaver, wolfie wales, Wrath and 381 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
