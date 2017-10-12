There's a patten here no one I picking up on post Briers....several halfbacks and multiple combinations later, and we still blame the lost of Lee for our demise...

Some very short memories on here...there were 3x the barren seasons with Briers playing than there was with silverware and for much of that empty period, he played alongside better halfback partners....!



Why so many of you cannot make a connection with our rise and demise of the pack is bewildering!

If we'd have had Morley Carvel Monaghan/Higham Waterhouse Westwood Anderson x2...etc we'd be steam rollering all competitions with backs like Ratchford Patton and Brown.