Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 8:59 pm
The retirement of Lee Briers caused a fair bit of disruption but i think that is where the mistakes started.
A) It was not like Briers had his career cut shhort at the age of 29. The planning should have been in place anyway.
B) Myler almost immedietly moved to the right edge having spent the previous 3 years on the left edge building cominations with Atkins and others.
C) Sandow was brought in towards the back end of 2015 and he was a left edge player but we knew he was going to take a lot of managing which is fine as long as you can manage the situation
D) Gidley was brought in and given the No1 shirt iirc (previosly held by russell) and i think Ratchford was given the No6 shirt. I know you cant read an awful lot into squad numbers but surely that was an indication of Smiths plans but almost straight away that was effectively reversed when they took to the field.

In my view the recruitment and selection of all of the key pivot positions (1,6,7 & 9) has been a mess for the last 4 or 5 years when Smith knew that Hodgson, Briers, Monaghan were all coming to the end of their playing days at the same time.
I would be happy to go with Brown on the right edge for 2018 backed up by Livett and I hope the rumours about Roberts are true because he is mainly a left edge playmaker backed up by Patton. Roberts is also a goalkicker with a career average of nearly 74% (better than Cameron Smith) which could be a big bonus.
The word Marquee should be reserved for truly great players but the way things are we are not going to attract the big names but i think he may be just what we need.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:21 pm
Wires71 wrote:
I understood your point. Sandow was signed nearly 2 years after Briers retired as a replacement for Myler.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/33637952. Brown was a replacement for Sandow.

My point still stands, we have not replaced Briers with anyone approaching his quality.

Although it may be hard to see it... £130k for Brown does state he is the replacement.
I'm fairly confident Brown will be a very significant cog for Wire in winning the GF in a years time.
Brown only needs a strong pack.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 9:52 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
We've not replaced briers in the same way saints haven't replaced long...because it's nigh on impossible to at the minute. These players don't exist on our shores anymore. They died out when briers retired. The best British halfbacks we have at the minute are Williams, Gale and ruddy Sneyd and long and briers were in a different league to all 3. Sandow was a decent attempt and we knew he was a huge risk. I actually agree with Duckie for once in that i think Brown is not as bad as this season has shown and could actually come good.

Also is quade cooper worth a punt? He always looked like a league player playing the wrong game to me.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 4:21 am
Deus Dat Incrementum wrote:
The retirement of Lee Briers caused a fair bit of disruption but i think that is where the mistakes started.
A) It was not like Briers had his career cut shhort at the age of 29. The planning should have been in place anyway.
B) Myler almost immedietly moved to the right edge having spent the previous 3 years on the left edge building cominations with Atkins and others.
C) Sandow was brought in towards the back end of 2015 and he was a left edge player but we knew he was going to take a lot of managing which is fine as long as you can manage the situation
D) Gidley was brought in and given the No1 shirt iirc (previosly held by russell) and i think Ratchford was given the No6 shirt. I know you cant read an awful lot into squad numbers but surely that was an indication of Smiths plans but almost straight away that was effectively reversed when they took to the field.

In my view the recruitment and selection of all of the key pivot positions (1,6,7 & 9) has been a mess for the last 4 or 5 years when Smith knew that Hodgson, Briers, Monaghan were all coming to the end of their playing days at the same time.
I would be happy to go with Brown on the right edge for 2018 backed up by Livett and I hope the rumours about Roberts are true because he is mainly a left edge playmaker backed up by Patton. Roberts is also a goalkicker with a career average of nearly 74% (better than Cameron Smith) which could be a big bonus.
The word Marquee should be reserved for truly great players but the way things are we are not going to attract the big names but i think he may be just what we need.



Didn`t Brown play on the left edge for the Smellies?

That long cut out pass he has was always to the left wing, that I recall?

I could never fathom out why Smith played him on out right edge, when Gidley had played there when we had Sandow
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 6:17 am
Boss Hog wrote:
Didn`t Brown play on the left edge for the Smellies?

That long cut out pass he has was always to the left wing, that I recall?

I could never fathom out why Smith played him on out right edge, when Gidley had played there when we had Sandow


Because Patton is on the left edge
