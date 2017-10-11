The retirement of Lee Briers caused a fair bit of disruption but i think that is where the mistakes started.

A) It was not like Briers had his career cut shhort at the age of 29. The planning should have been in place anyway.

B) Myler almost immedietly moved to the right edge having spent the previous 3 years on the left edge building cominations with Atkins and others.

C) Sandow was brought in towards the back end of 2015 and he was a left edge player but we knew he was going to take a lot of managing which is fine as long as you can manage the situation

D) Gidley was brought in and given the No1 shirt iirc (previosly held by russell) and i think Ratchford was given the No6 shirt. I know you cant read an awful lot into squad numbers but surely that was an indication of Smiths plans but almost straight away that was effectively reversed when they took to the field.



In my view the recruitment and selection of all of the key pivot positions (1,6,7 & 9) has been a mess for the last 4 or 5 years when Smith knew that Hodgson, Briers, Monaghan were all coming to the end of their playing days at the same time.

I would be happy to go with Brown on the right edge for 2018 backed up by Livett and I hope the rumours about Roberts are true because he is mainly a left edge playmaker backed up by Patton. Roberts is also a goalkicker with a career average of nearly 74% (better than Cameron Smith) which could be a big bonus.

The word Marquee should be reserved for truly great players but the way things are we are not going to attract the big names but i think he may be just what we need.