Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm

Posts: 396



The retirement of Lee Briers caused a fair bit of disruption but i think that is where the mistakes started.

A) It was not like Briers had his career cut shhort at the age of 29. The planning should have been in place anyway.

B) Myler almost immedietly moved to the right edge having spent the previous 3 years on the left edge building cominations with Atkins and others.

C) Sandow was brought in towards the back end of 2015 and he was a left edge player but we knew he was going to take a lot of managing which is fine as long as you can manage the situation

D) Gidley was brought in and given the No1 shirt iirc (previosly held by russell) and i think Ratchford was given the No6 shirt. I know you cant read an awful lot into squad numbers but surely that was an indication of Smiths plans but almost straight away that was effectively reversed when they took to the field.



In my view the recruitment and selection of all of the key pivot positions (1,6,7 & 9) has been a mess for the last 4 or 5 years when Smith knew that Hodgson, Briers, Monaghan were all coming to the end of their playing days at the same time.

I would be happy to go with Brown on the right edge for 2018 backed up by Livett and I hope the rumours about Roberts are true because he is mainly a left edge playmaker backed up by Patton. Roberts is also a goalkicker with a career average of nearly 74% (better than Cameron Smith) which could be a big bonus.

The word Marquee should be reserved for truly great players but the way things are we are not going to attract the big names but i think he may be just what we need. rubber duckie

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm

Posts: 8648

Wires71 wrote:

. Brown was a replacement for Sandow.



My point still stands, we have not replaced Briers with anyone approaching his quality. I understood your point. Sandow was signed nearly 2 years after Briers retired as a replacement for Myler. http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/33637952 . Brown was a replacement for Sandow.My point still stands, we have not replaced Briers with anyone approaching his quality.

Although it may be hard to see it... £130k for Brown does state he is the replacement.

I'm fairly confident Brown will be a very significant cog for Wire in winning the GF in a years time.

Brown only needs a strong pack. Although it may be hard to see it... £130k for Brown does state he is the replacement.I'm fairly confident Brown will be a very significant cog for Wire in winning the GF in a years time.Brown only needs a strong pack. once a wire always a wire ratticusfinch

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm

Posts: 759

Location: Warrington

We've not replaced briers in the same way saints haven't replaced long...because it's nigh on impossible to at the minute. These players don't exist on our shores anymore. They died out when briers retired. The best British halfbacks we have at the minute are Williams, Gale and ruddy Sneyd and long and briers were in a different league to all 3. Sandow was a decent attempt and we knew he was a huge risk. I actually agree with Duckie for once in that i think Brown is not as bad as this season has shown and could actually come good.



Also is quade cooper worth a punt? He always looked like a league player playing the wrong game to me. Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin' Boss Hog Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm

Posts: 246

Deus Dat Incrementum wrote: The retirement of Lee Briers caused a fair bit of disruption but i think that is where the mistakes started.

A) It was not like Briers had his career cut shhort at the age of 29. The planning should have been in place anyway.

B) Myler almost immedietly moved to the right edge having spent the previous 3 years on the left edge building cominations with Atkins and others.

C) Sandow was brought in towards the back end of 2015 and he was a left edge player but we knew he was going to take a lot of managing which is fine as long as you can manage the situation

D) Gidley was brought in and given the No1 shirt iirc (previosly held by russell) and i think Ratchford was given the No6 shirt. I know you cant read an awful lot into squad numbers but surely that was an indication of Smiths plans but almost straight away that was effectively reversed when they took to the field.



In my view the recruitment and selection of all of the key pivot positions (1,6,7 & 9) has been a mess for the last 4 or 5 years when Smith knew that Hodgson, Briers, Monaghan were all coming to the end of their playing days at the same time.

I would be happy to go with Brown on the right edge for 2018 backed up by Livett and I hope the rumours about Roberts are true because he is mainly a left edge playmaker backed up by Patton. Roberts is also a goalkicker with a career average of nearly 74% (better than Cameron Smith) which could be a big bonus.

The word Marquee should be reserved for truly great players but the way things are we are not going to attract the big names but i think he may be just what we need.





Didn`t Brown play on the left edge for the Smellies?



That long cut out pass he has was always to the left wing, that I recall?



I could never fathom out why Smith played him on out right edge, when Gidley had played there when we had Sandow Didn`t Brown play on the left edge for the Smellies?That long cut out pass he has was always to the left wing, that I recall?I could never fathom out why Smith played him on out right edge, when Gidley had played there when we had Sandow Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Boss Hog, Google Adsense [Bot], mikej, shinymcshine, thelinesman, WazzaWire and 163 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 1 ... 10 134 posts • Page 14 of 14 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace & RLWC2017 The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,648,662 1,074 76,294 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WALES TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAMOA TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV Sun 29th Oct : 03:30 WC:B IRELAND v ITALY TV Sun 29th Oct : 05:00 WC:A FRANCE v LEBANON TV Sun 29th Oct : 06:15 WC:C/D SCOTLAND v TONGA TV Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v FRANCE TV Sat 4th Nov : 04:00 WC:B NZ v SCOTLAND TV Sat 4th Nov : 06:30 WC:B SAMOA v TONGA TV Sat 4th Nov : 09:00 WC:A ENGLAND v LEBANON TV Sun 5th Nov : 06:00 WC:C PNG v IRELAND TV Sun 5th Nov : 06:00 WC:C/D ITALY v USA TV Sun 5th Nov : 08:30 WC:D FIJI v WALES TV Fri 10th Nov : 08:40 WC:D FIJI v ITALY TV Sat 11th Nov : 04:00 WC:B NZ v TONGA TV Sat 11th Nov : 07:00 WC:B SAMOA v SCOTLAND TV Sat 11th Nov : 09:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v LEBANON TV Sun 12th Nov : 05:00 WC:C/D PNG v USA TV Sun 12th Nov : 07:30 WC:C WALES v IRELAND TV Sun 12th Nov : 10:00 WC:A ENGLAND v FRANCE TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM