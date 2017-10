Shazbaz

Do we really want a player who is obviously waiting on this and would rather stay in Aus? If he does come it's because of uncertainty with the Titans and could cry homesick at anytime. Snaggletooth

Personally if the players in Aus show no eagerness to come from the offer on the table I would walk away after the decision time frame expired. Wirefan

I agree. We need to learn after Sandow and Hiku Jimathay

Hiku helped secure our Super League status for next season - I wouldn't want to change that.

Sandow helped us to the LLS, 2 finals, and was worth the admission fee to watch - I wouldn't want to change that.



Signing any antipodean has its problems - the overwhelming majority of them will want to go home at some point, after 1 year or 5, be they old or young, family or none.



Even the younger players who come over for the opportunity, with the right "I want to be here" attitude, they'll ultimately want to head back home should they perform well for us, leading to offers arising for them back home.



Hiku gave us enough time to find a replacement - no problem with that.



I think there's no problem in signing these players as long as we accept there's a risk (especially with a basket case like Sandow), and therefore have a reasonable succession plan in place - something we didn't do with Sandow, leading to the panic buy of Brown (double annoying with letting Myler go).



Price may stay long term, he may win back to back GF's and leave for a top job back home. But that's fine, we have a succession plan in place with Henderson.



I would think the whole Half Back planning was thrown into disarray with Briers retirement. Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact. Wires71

Captain Hook wrote: I would think the whole Half Back planning was thrown into disarray with Briers retirement.



No doubt at the time but that was 4 whole seasons ago (November 2013) and we have still not replaced him at the time of writing.



It meant that Sandow was brought in which meant that Brown was brought in. I think that covers "disarray". Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact. easyWire

Sandow was a panic buy due to a crap season because we couldn’t develop our promising junior half-back into a first team player. The coaches seem to have been unable to further develop our junior players where most top clubs manage to establish them into their respective first teams quite well. We ended up spending quite a bit of money on transfers fees replacing these juniors, and the bigger-name players who came in seem to have actually gone backwards under Smith and Agar!



The more I think about it the more convinced I am that we kept them 2 seasons too long, despite the relative success of 2016.



Just hope the new team does better with less quality as they’ll need all the home grown talent they can at the moment... Would love to see Patton and Livett do well under Price. Shame we lost Dagger but maybe we have a couple of decent backs still to come through? Wires71

It meant that Sandow was brought in which meant that Brown was brought in. I think that covers "disarray".





I understood your point. Sandow was signed nearly 2 years after Briers retired as a replacement for Myler.

. Brown was a replacement for Sandow.



Wires71 wrote:

. Brown was a replacement for Sandow.



Wasn't Briers' "replacement" Gaz O'Brien? Another that didn't go to well. Sure Myler and GOB were shipped out for Sandow and Gidz



Wasn't Briers' "replacement" Gaz O'Brien? Another that didn't go to well. Sure Myler and GOB were shipped out for Sandow and Gidz

