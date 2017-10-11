Hiku helped secure our Super League status for next season - I wouldn't want to change that.

Sandow helped us to the LLS, 2 finals, and was worth the admission fee to watch - I wouldn't want to change that.



Signing any antipodean has its problems - the overwhelming majority of them will want to go home at some point, after 1 year or 5, be they old or young, family or none.



Even the younger players who come over for the opportunity, with the right "I want to be here" attitude, they'll ultimately want to head back home should they perform well for us, leading to offers arising for them back home.



Hiku gave us enough time to find a replacement - no problem with that.



I think there's no problem in signing these players as long as we accept there's a risk (especially with a basket case like Sandow), and therefore have a reasonable succession plan in place - something we didn't do with Sandow, leading to the panic buy of Brown (double annoying with letting Myler go).



Price may stay long term, he may win back to back GF's and leave for a top job back home. But that's fine, we have a succession plan in place with Henderson.



It should be no different with these Aussie players.