Builth Wells Wire

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm

Posts: 2826

Location: The Nearest Faraway Place



rubber duckie wrote: All shat sticks pal. That is also true.

He has that one correct



https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=7ca_1505495023 He has that one correct Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 9115

I am very pleased I did not post that video link. https://www.mind.org.uk easyWire

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm

Posts: 461

Location: Dubai

Wires71 wrote: I am very pleased I did not post that video link.



If our next half back has even half that amount of talent he’ll be an improvement on what we have



Incidentally, whatever happened to that hotel-corridor-defacating NRL player? I can’t remember who it was but if they’re still banned in the NRL they might be available to us! Let’s get ‘em signed!



Let’s just not put them up temporarily at the Woolston Premier Inn. Maybe that Britannia at Daresbury that houses illegal immigrants. If our next half back has even half that amount of talent he’ll be an improvement on what we haveIncidentally, whatever happened to that hotel-corridor-defacating NRL player? I can’t remember who it was but if they’re still banned in the NRL they might be available to us! Let’s get ‘em signed!Let’s just not put them up temporarily at the Woolston Premier Inn. Maybe that Britannia at Daresbury that houses illegal immigrants. Or thane Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm

Posts: 277

It could all depend on if Price actually wants Roberts aswell, if he has Free Reign on signing players. He may know some Young Quality Half back nobody over here has heard of that he wants. I think Roberts would do Really well over here, but i also thought Frank Pritchard would be an unstoppable force over here and he wasn't. Not the same position i know but theres been a fair few Quality aussies that come over and do sod all so only time will tell. Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 9115

easyWire wrote:



Incidentally, whatever happened to that hotel-corridor-defacating NRL player? I can’t remember who it was but if they’re still banned in the NRL they might be available to us! Let’s get ‘em signed!



Let’s just not put them up temporarily at the Woolston Premier Inn. Maybe that Britannia at Daresbury that houses illegal immigrants. If our next half back has even half that amount of talent he’ll be an improvement on what we haveIncidentally, whatever happened to that hotel-corridor-defacating NRL player? I can’t remember who it was but if they’re still banned in the NRL they might be available to us! Let’s get ‘em signed!Let’s just not put them up temporarily at the Woolston Premier Inn. Maybe that Britannia at Daresbury that houses illegal immigrants.



He plays for Wigan now. Gelling. To be fair to him he only shat on a coffee table for the maid to clean up. Brunton, his co-defecator is nowhere now.



We got the one who had a dog fellate him and there was Carney who urinated in his own mouth.



Classy lot. He plays for Wigan now. Gelling. To be fair to him he only shat on a coffee table for the maid to clean up. Brunton, his co-defecator is nowhere now.We got the one who had a dog fellate him and there was Carney who urinated in his own mouth.Classy lot. https://www.mind.org.uk getdownmonkeyman

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun May 05, 2002 11:07 pm

Posts: 19904



Website Sun May 05, 2002 11:07 pm19904 Nate Myles evacuated his bowel in a hotel corridor. Didn't William Webb Ellis pick up the ball and run, someone should really tell Rugby Union.



www.squadbuilder.co.uk Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 9115

getdownmonkeyman wrote: Nate Myles evacuated his bowel in a hotel corridor.



Really? Jees what is it with these ruffians. Or did he just get locked out of his room and couldn't wait / was confused.

Or was he doing a Bobby Sands ? He's not banned anyway. Really? Jees what is it with these ruffians. Or did he just get locked out of his room and couldn't wait / was confused.Or was he doing a Bobby Sands ? He's not banned anyway. https://www.mind.org.uk Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bondo, Brummy Leyther, CW8, Gazwire, Google [Bot], hengirl, morrisseyisawire, Or thane, rubber duckie, sally cinnamon, Shazbaz, Wire Weaver and 276 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 1 ... 8 117 posts • Page 12 of 12 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Hull KR Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Barrow Raiders Batley Bulldogs Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Leigh Centurions London Broncos Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Toronto Wolfpack Kingstone Press Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oldham Roughyeds Oxford Rugby League West Wales Raiders Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,646,407 2,073 76,290 4,559 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM