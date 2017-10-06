It could all depend on if Price actually wants Roberts aswell, if he has Free Reign on signing players. He may know some Young Quality Half back nobody over here has heard of that he wants. I think Roberts would do Really well over here, but i also thought Frank Pritchard would be an unstoppable force over here and he wasn't. Not the same position i know but theres been a fair few Quality aussies that come over and do sod all so only time will tell.