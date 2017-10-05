rubber duckie

karetaker wrote: Forgot you said this then 5 pages back.



I've stuck my beak out before....the last time I looked quakers have since come to light we made offers more than wigan and saints.

I can't answer for the stupidity of rugby players...it just means the best players are the thickest.

That indeed is what I said. Stupidity being and act or more without necessarily being permanent...whereas the best players are the thickest does reflect that called every player thick to varying amounts...which they are. Ask Hardaker and Bateman...love them at Wire.

Roberts in holding out to see what Titans can come up with...if he rejects us we've got a safety net with Robert Lui on stand by.

Ben MM is signed... you can quote me on that later too. once a wire always a wire easyWire

rubber duckie wrote: Roberts in holding out to see what Titans can come up with...if he rejects us we've got a safety net with Robert Lui on stand by.

Ben MM is signed... you can quote me on that later too.



“Robert Lui on standby” is not a quote I wish to ever have to bring up, ever. He’s not bad but he’s not what I’d consider as even remotely close to our half back solution. Brown and Lui... is that really what Smith has done to us? Maybe we could get Carney to partner Lui with Greg Bird as the midfield link-up. We could class that as a rather ‘Stella’ trio, based on previous history in the NRL.



"Robert Lui on standby" is not a quote I wish to ever have to bring up, ever. He's not bad but he's not what I'd consider as even remotely close to our half back solution. Brown and Lui... is that really what Smith has done to us? Maybe we could get Carney to partner Lui with Greg Bird as the midfield link-up. We could class that as a rather 'Stella' trio, based on previous history in the NRL.

I'd rather stick with Patton and Livett if this is where we are heading.

easyWire wrote: “Robert Lui on standby” is not a quote I wish to ever have to bring up, ever. He’s not bad but he’s not what I’d consider as even remotely close to our half back solution. Brown and Lui... is that really what Smith has done to us? Maybe we could get Carney to partner Lui with Greg Bird as the midfield link-up. We could class that as a rather ‘Stella’ trio, based on previous history in the NRL.



I’d rather stick with Patton and Livett if this is where we are heading.



Just what has the potential signing of Robert Lui got to do with Smith? Let it go, he's gone, or are we going to have the specter of TS for the next two or three years if they are uninspiring? Just what has the potential signing of Robert Lui got to do with Smith? Let it go, he's gone, or are we going to have the specter of TS for the next two or three years if they are uninspiring? Wirefan

rubber duckie wrote: Roberts in holding out to see what Titans can come up with...if he rejects us we've got a safety net with Robert Lui on stand by.

Ben MM is signed... you can quote me on that later too.



Please not again. Are you not embarrassed yet? Please not again. Are you not embarrassed yet? rubber duckie

Wirefan wrote: Please not again. Are you not embarrassed yet?

Why what have you done? Why what have you done? once a wire always a wire Wirefan

That, again, doesn't make sense.



Tony Smith and Richard Agar handed their notice in at Wakey.

George Williams signed

Tyrone Roberts signed

Garth Brennan signed

Ben Murdoch Masila signed



