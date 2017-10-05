rubber duckie wrote: Roberts in holding out to see what Titans can come up with...if he rejects us we've got a safety net with Robert Lui on stand by.

Ben MM is signed... you can quote me on that later too.

“Robert Lui on standby” is not a quote I wish to ever have to bring up, ever. He’s not bad but he’s not what I’d consider as even remotely close to our half back solution. Brown and Lui... is that really what Smith has done to us? Maybe we could get Carney to partner Lui with Greg Bird as the midfield link-up. We could class that as a rather ‘Stella’ trio, based on previous history in the NRL.I’d rather stick with Patton and Livett if this is where we are heading.