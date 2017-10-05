WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:10 pm
karetaker wrote:
Forgot you said this then 5 pages back.

I've stuck my beak out before....the last time I looked quakers have since come to light we made offers more than wigan and saints.
I can't answer for the stupidity of rugby players...it just means the best players are the thickest.

That indeed is what I said. Stupidity being and act or more without necessarily being permanent...whereas the best players are the thickest does reflect that called every player thick to varying amounts...which they are. Ask Hardaker and Bateman...love them at Wire.
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:32 pm
Roberts in holding out to see what Titans can come up with...if he rejects us we've got a safety net with Robert Lui on stand by.
Ben MM is signed... you can quote me on that later too.
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Fri Oct 06, 2017 12:50 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Roberts in holding out to see what Titans can come up with...if he rejects us we've got a safety net with Robert Lui on stand by.
Ben MM is signed... you can quote me on that later too.


Robert Lou on standby is not a quote I wish to ever have to bring up, ever. He’s not bad but he’s not what I’d consider as even remotely close to our half back solution. Brown and Lui... is that really what Smith has done to us?

I’d rather stick with Patton and Livett.
