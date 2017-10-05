karetaker wrote: Forgot you said this then 5 pages back.



I've stuck my beak out before....the last time I looked quakers have since come to light we made offers more than wigan and saints.

I can't answer for the stupidity of rugby players...it just means the best players are the thickest.

That indeed is what I said. Stupidity being and act or more without necessarily being permanent...whereas the best players are the thickest does reflect that called every player thick to varying amounts...which they are. Ask Hardaker and Bateman...love them at Wire.