WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves TYRONE ROBERTS

Post a reply
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:10 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8589
karetaker wrote:
Forgot you said this then 5 pages back.

I've stuck my beak out before....the last time I looked quakers have since come to light we made offers more than wigan and saints.
I can't answer for the stupidity of rugby players...it just means the best players are the thickest.

That indeed is what I said. Stupidity being and act or more without necessarily being permanent...whereas the best players are the thickest does reflect that called every player thick to varying amounts...which they are. Ask Hardaker and Bateman...love them at Wire.
once a wire always a wire
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Can't be bothered, Captain Hook, CW8, DAG, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, Google Adsense [Bot], H53a, just_browny, karetaker, kev123, langer the king, Lebron James, lefty goldblatt, Lost in Leeds, marathonman, Moe syslak, Old Man John, Penks81, rubber duckie, the fucitolbladderwrack, Uncle Rico, Winslade's Offload, wire-wire, Wolf Hall and 789 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,3284,31776,2744,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.